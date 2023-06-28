If the Cleveland Cavaliers are shopping a guard, it shouldn’t be Darius Garland
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be looking to trade Darius Garland.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that may be looking to make some moves. This isn’t surprising, as we’ve been hearing trade talk all off-season. Before, it was trading for a draft pick. The Cavs wanted to get back into the first round and were angling to do so but didn’t want to take back any extra salary. Then we heard rumblings of wanting to make a significant move in free agency.
Names like Kyle Kuzma popped up. Yet, now, the Cavs are seemingly shopping Darius Garland, at least depending on who you ask. Brian Windhorst of ESPN and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com have said that the Cavsa aren’t open to trading Garland.
Sam Amico of Hoops Hype, however, says differently. So who should we believe? Well, firstly, no journalist is always right. Windhorst has close ties to LeBron James and his camp, while Fedor gets his information right from the Cavs. Both have been used in the past to place misinformation into the narrative to both hinder and help their respective groups.
That’s how the game is played. Amico doesn’t have those ties, that we’re aware of. So his sources are likely different than that of Windhorst and Fedor. So it’s entirely possible that these trade rumors are real, but the Cavs are trying to control the narrative and not upset Garland in case the deal doesn’t come together.
I trust Amico more than I trust Windhorst and Fedor, as Amico is less likely to be used as a puppet by the people he gets his sources.
That said, I do agree that trading Garland is a dumb idea. Short of someone like Luka Doncic, there isn’t anyone I’d rather have running point for the Cavs. However, Donovan Mitchell? I’m down for that.
The Cleveland Cavaliers should trade Donovan Mitchell and not Darius Garland
With everything we know about the Mitchell situation, it makes total sense to move him now, as opposed to later. Hook up with the New York Knicks, get a deal done for a couple of draft picks, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, and another body, and just do it.
Mitchell is leaving for the Knicks eventually, the Cavs will sooner or later have to worry about the new collective bargaining agreement, and the Cavs can get ahead of that now. Not only that but they get younger, they diversify their talent roster, and add depth.
It just makes sense.
- Published on 06/29/2023 at 00:07 AM
- Last updated at 06/29/2023 at 00:07 AM