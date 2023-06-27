Fansided
Factory of Sadness

Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for an upgrade of frontcourt off bench

By Chad Porto

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball while Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on January 14, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball while Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on January 14, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to upgrade their big men off the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to improve their bench this offseason, a move that needs to be done. Not only are they looking to improve bench scoring, hence the drafting of Emoni Bates, but they’re hoping to bolster the big men as well. The team famously struggled a bit when Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were left on the bench, which was highlighted against the New York Knicks when one of the two was left on the court at practically all times.

The Cavs tried to use Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, and Robin Lopez but they lacked the size or in Lopez’s case, the mobility to be effective against the Knicks’ bigger frontcourt player.

It’s not surprising either, while Wade and Stevens are solid defensive players, they’re more forwards than they are true centers, meaning they’re giving up considerable size. This is why Sam Amico’s Hoops Wire reported that the Cavs are looking for help at the position.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, luckily, failed to land Naz Reid

Before re-signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavs tried to land Naz Reid, but his asking price was so high, that the only way the team could land him was in a sign-and-trade, and that wasn’t going to happen.

And that’s a good thing. The big man from Minnesota wasn’t going to help the Cavs’ biggest issue; size. At just 6’9 and 260 lbs (Just? Yup), Reid wasn’t going to provide the kind of help that the Cavs needed. They need a taller, heavier player who can throw himself against the bigger bodies of the Eastern Conference.

That’s not to say Reid isn’t good, he is. On a team that wasn’t lacking heft and height off the bench, he’d be a good fit, but the Cavs need a counterbalance to the Jarrett Allens and Evan Mobleys of the team. Someone heavier, whose job is to make contact with the opposing team’s big and maybe draw or give some fouls.

I don’t think Reid fits that need.

Next. Brian Windhorst is riling the Cleveland Cavaliers faithful up with some nonsense. dark

  • Published on 06/28/2023 at 01:18 AM
  • Last updated at 06/28/2023 at 01:18 AM
Home/Cleveland Cavaliers