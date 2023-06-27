Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for an upgrade of frontcourt off bench
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to upgrade their big men off the bench.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to improve their bench this offseason, a move that needs to be done. Not only are they looking to improve bench scoring, hence the drafting of Emoni Bates, but they’re hoping to bolster the big men as well. The team famously struggled a bit when Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were left on the bench, which was highlighted against the New York Knicks when one of the two was left on the court at practically all times.
The Cavs tried to use Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, and Robin Lopez but they lacked the size or in Lopez’s case, the mobility to be effective against the Knicks’ bigger frontcourt player.
It’s not surprising either, while Wade and Stevens are solid defensive players, they’re more forwards than they are true centers, meaning they’re giving up considerable size. This is why Sam Amico’s Hoops Wire reported that the Cavs are looking for help at the position.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, luckily, failed to land Naz Reid
Before re-signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavs tried to land Naz Reid, but his asking price was so high, that the only way the team could land him was in a sign-and-trade, and that wasn’t going to happen.
And that’s a good thing. The big man from Minnesota wasn’t going to help the Cavs’ biggest issue; size. At just 6’9 and 260 lbs (Just? Yup), Reid wasn’t going to provide the kind of help that the Cavs needed. They need a taller, heavier player who can throw himself against the bigger bodies of the Eastern Conference.
That’s not to say Reid isn’t good, he is. On a team that wasn’t lacking heft and height off the bench, he’d be a good fit, but the Cavs need a counterbalance to the Jarrett Allens and Evan Mobleys of the team. Someone heavier, whose job is to make contact with the opposing team’s big and maybe draw or give some fouls.
I don’t think Reid fits that need.
- Published on 06/28/2023 at 01:18 AM
- Last updated at 06/28/2023 at 01:18 AM