3 Browns on the Chopping Block After Amari Cooper Trade
The Cleveland Browns are 1-5 on the season as 2024 has been a big-time disaster for the team. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and decided it was time to switch things up.
On Tuesday, they traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. The Browns will get a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
This move didn't catch many people by surprise as Cooper's name has been floated in trade talks for a while now. One thing that has been made clear is that there are a few other members of the organization who could be on the chopping block next.
1. Elijah Moore
Back in 2023, receiver Elijah Moore was acquired from the New York Jets for a second-round pick. The Browns believed they were getting a young, emerging pass catcher but that hasn't been the case.
Over 23 games with Cleveland, the Ole Miss product has only compiled 75 receptions for 735 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But in 2024, he hasn't made a positive impact at all. The 24-year-old has 16 receptions for 85 yards and zero touchdowns.
With more targets up for grabs with Cooper now gone, Moore will be expected to step up. If he fails to do so, he could be the next WR shipped out. The 2021 second-round pick has no excuses left. It's time to step up and deliver or find a new place to play.