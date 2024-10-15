Browns Officially Waive White Flag With Blockbuster Trade in Week 7
By Cem Yolbulan
In a season that started with Super Bowl aspiration, the Cleveland Browns find themselves 1-5 and at the bottom of the AFC North. The team has been a complete disaster on both ends of the field with no hope for improvement in sight.
It was only a matter of time before significant changes were to be made. That is what the Browns front office did on Tuesday.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report that Cleveland was trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Bills. In exchange, the Browns are receiving a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a seventh-round pick in 2026, while sending an additional 2025 sixth-rounder to Buffalo.
NFL News: Browns Trade Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills
The Bills are 4-2 to start the season and sit atop the AFC East. Their biggest division rivals, the New York Jets reloaded earlier on Tuesday by trading for Davante Adams. With this move, they fill an important hole on the roster and bring in the WR1 that they have been missing. Cooper will likely form a three-headed monster along with Khalil Shakir and prized rookie Keon Coleman on the outside.
The Browns, on the other hand, are waiving the white flag with this move. Already ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per play, the Browns are parting ways with their best offensive player. One can reasonably expect a fire sale in Cleveland to continue getting good value from veteran players and expiring contracts like Cooper.