3 Browns on the Chopping Block After Amari Cooper Trade
2. Deshaun Watson
This is someone who isn't a surprise to be on the list. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled immensely this season. The Browns have said they are sticking with Watson but that definitely isn't the right choice.
The Clemson product is 24th in the NFL in passing yards (1,020), tied for 25th in passing touchdowns (5), and 31st in QBR (21.7). Cleveland has failed to score 20 points in any contest this season and things like that fall on your quarterback.
Watson hasn't thrown for 200 yards in any game in 2024 and hasn't looked like himself. The biggest problem is Watson's price tag, as he's slated to make $72 million during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Regardless of that price, the Browns may have to just accept the fact that Watson isn't a good quarterback in the NFL, and they should hand over the reins to Jameis Winston.
If he continues to struggle on the field, the Browns may not have a choice but to bench him.