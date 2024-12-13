Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

3 Browns Playing Their Final December in Cleveland

As December and the regular season wind down, these three Browns players are likely spending their final holiday season in Cleveland.

By Devon Platana

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. Elijah Moore, WR

Elijah Moore's production has been a curious case to follow this season.

The former 2021 second-rounder started off the season slowly, only mustering 15 catches for 95 yards without a touchdown in his first six appearances. Things started picking up after that and have only improved in Watson's absence as Moore has racked up a 37-386-1 stat line in his last seven outings.

It's a contract year for Moore, who could draw quite the payday if he continues his recently improved play. He's young enough (24) to have plenty of years left in the league and might only be scratching his potential if his latest performances are any indication.

Having said that, the Browns might not be inclined to re-sign Moore due to his lack of chemistry with Watson. The duo is rarely on the same page, as proven by the ex-Ole Miss product's stats with Watson compared to the other Cleveland QBs he's caught passes from:

QB

Games

Targets

Catches

Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Yards per Catch

Yards per Game

D. Watson

13

70

48

381

1

7.9

29.3

Other

17

115

64

740

2

11.6

43.5

In other words, why would the Browns bring Moore back if they're unsure about his ability to produce with Watson? They're better off drafting a high-potential wideout who can foster some new chemistry with their franchise QB while Moore would have the opportunity to prove himself elsewhere.

Unless management is confident that he can be productive with Watson under center, Moore is likely playing his final December in Cleveland.

More Browns news and rumors:

feed

Home/Cleveland Browns