3 Browns Playing Their Final December in Cleveland
3. Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore's production has been a curious case to follow this season.
The former 2021 second-rounder started off the season slowly, only mustering 15 catches for 95 yards without a touchdown in his first six appearances. Things started picking up after that and have only improved in Watson's absence as Moore has racked up a 37-386-1 stat line in his last seven outings.
It's a contract year for Moore, who could draw quite the payday if he continues his recently improved play. He's young enough (24) to have plenty of years left in the league and might only be scratching his potential if his latest performances are any indication.
Having said that, the Browns might not be inclined to re-sign Moore due to his lack of chemistry with Watson. The duo is rarely on the same page, as proven by the ex-Ole Miss product's stats with Watson compared to the other Cleveland QBs he's caught passes from:
QB
Games
Targets
Catches
Receiving Yards
Touchdowns
Yards per Catch
Yards per Game
D. Watson
13
70
48
381
1
7.9
29.3
Other
17
115
64
740
2
11.6
43.5
In other words, why would the Browns bring Moore back if they're unsure about his ability to produce with Watson? They're better off drafting a high-potential wideout who can foster some new chemistry with their franchise QB while Moore would have the opportunity to prove himself elsewhere.
Unless management is confident that he can be productive with Watson under center, Moore is likely playing his final December in Cleveland.