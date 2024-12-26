3 Browns Playing Their Last Home Game in Cleveland on Sunday
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns' season from hell is almost over. With only two games remaining on the 2024 schedule, the only goal for the Browns is to secure a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by finishing 3-14. The fans desperately want to forget about what transpired this season. There are also a few players who the fanbase would rather not see in a Browns uniform again.
We can expect significant changes in the offseason. GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski's jobs may be safe for now but the roster will go through a transformation. As a result, Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins will be the last home game for a couple of players. Let's take a look.
1. WR Elijah Moore
This was the fourth and final year of Moore's rookie deal. Despite having a ton of chances to prove himself, especially after the Amari Cooper trade, Moore failed to have the breakout season he needed to earn himself a contract extension.
In Moore's defense, the offensive ecosystem has been less than ideal for him since he was acquired from the New York Jets. Constant QB turnover and changes in offensive playcalling make it difficult for any playmaker to establish himself.
Yet, Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman were able to show more flashes in the same offense. Moore is averaging fewer receiving yards per game this season (33.4) and only has 501 yards and one TD in 15 games.
It wouldn't be the end of the world to bring Moore back. He could provide some value as a WR3 but will likely draw some interest in free agency. The Browns can't afford to pay Moore market value when they are financially limited. It may be better for both sides to move on in the offseason.