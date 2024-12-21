Myles Garrett Offers Browns Huge Ultimatum to Stay in Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Myles Garrett gave the Cleveland Browns eight years and 114 games of elite defensive play. He has consistently been one of the best defenders in the league and firmly established himself as a Hall-of-Famer. He has made All-Pro teams and won a Defensive Player of the Year award in Cleveland. What he has to show for is two postseason appearances in those eight seasons.
The most recent disastrous season has Garrett running out of patience. At 3-11 with three games remaining, the Browns are seemingly going back to the misery that had befallen the franchise for a long time. Garrett is all too familiar with it after enduring a winless season in his rookie campaign. Now, he has made it clear that he has no intention of reliving that.
On Friday, Garrett finally issued a public ultimatum to the Browns. The 28-year-old defender told reporters that he wants to be in Cleveland for the rest of his career but he wants to see a commitment to winning from the organization. He highlighted his need to see a plan from the Browns about how they want to be a competitive team playing meaningful football past January.
Browns News: Myles Garrett Issues Ultimatum
"I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now... I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something I can see in the near future... I want to stay loyal to a team that shows loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us."- Myles Garrett
Garrett has every right to be frustrated with the organization. The team switched multiple head coaches, and defensive coordinators, and went through endless experiments with quarterbacks. None of them brought Garrett closer to Super Bowl contention. In fact, he only has one playoff win in eight years.
There are two more years left on Garrett's contract. The Browns need to pick a direction and act accordingly. Otherwise, they would risk losing Garrett for nothing in free agency as he doesn't seem too interested in a contract extension right now.