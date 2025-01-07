3 Browns that Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
2. Jedrick Wills Jr.
When the Browns drafted offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, they believed they were getting a franchise left tackle. He came into the league as an athletic and smooth pass-protector who can get out in space as a run blocker.
Through the first couple of years of his career, Wills Jr. played on the field at a solid level. Things took a turn in 2023 and he failed to recover. The Alabama product underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in December 2023. He only played in eight games in that campaign due to injuries.
That same knee continued to give him problems again in 2024. He was never 100% healthy and was ultimately placed on IR in December. There was a lot of drama around Wills, when he revealed he made a 'business decision' not to play on Oct. 27 against the Baltimore Ravens because he was hurt.
That comment didn't go over well, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of fans and members of the organization. His production on the field was subpar as well. According to PFF, Wills had a 52.9 overall grade (105th among 138 eligible tackles) and a 51.6 run-blocking grade (112th among 138 eligible tackles).
In addition, he committed seven penalties and gave up three sacks. The combination of bad play on the field, mixed in with the injuries and his time with the Dawg Pound will come to an end in 2025.