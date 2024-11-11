Disliked Browns Vet Just Confirmed He’s Not Coming Back in 2025
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are coming out of their bye week to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Sitting at 2-7 for the season, the Browns have already pulled the plug on their season, trading away Amari Cooper and Za'Darius Smith at the deadline.
Therefore, the fans are more focused on the future rather than the present. What the team will look like next season and whether there is hope for this team to be a relevant, competitive team soon are more pressing questions.
With each passing week, we are getting a better idea of who will be on the roster next season. One pending free agent all but confirmed his departure in the spring, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.
Jedrick Wills Jr, who didn't suit up against the Ravens in Week 8, claiming that he was hurt, was benched the following week in favor of Dawand Jones. The "business decision" he made means that he is almost certainly not coming back in 2025.
Browns News: Jed Wills Jr. Signals the End of His Time in Cleveland
The Browns had picked up Wills' fifth-year player option in the 2023 offseason but didn't extend his contract. The former first-round pick is a free agent in the spring and will look to sign with one of the offensive line-needy teams.
Wills was having a down season last year before suffering an MCL injury in Week 9. Since then, he hasn't been the same. Not only has he been struggling on the field, but he also continued to miss games, only appearing in five games so far. His injury concerns and how long he takes to return from the injuries have made Wills a polarizing figure among the Browns fanbase.
Whether his "business decision" pays dividends for Wills in free agency remains to be seen but he is unlikely to suit up for the Browns again this season.