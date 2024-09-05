More Jedrick Wills Drama Emerges From Thursday's Browns Practice
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with some drama heading into Sunday’s opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. and his playing status for Week 1 has been one of the main topics at practice this week.
On Wednesday, Wills Jr. told reporters he won’t be starting against Dallas, which was shocking, given that he was activated off the PUP list last week. Before Wills made that statement, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier on Wednesday that the 25-year-old offensive lineman has a chance to play.
We had a new development regarding Wills, which might give us a clearer picture of what to expect from him on Sunday.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Wills Jr. walked inside at the start of Thursday’s practice and wasn't practicing during the early part open to the media.
The former first-round pick was listed as DNP on Thursday with a knee injury after being limited on Wednesday. With the final injury report on the horizon, the Browns will wait until Friday to see what happens with Wills Jr.
If Wills can’t go, the Browns could put two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jack Conklin at left tackle on Sunday, who has been reportedly cross-training at both tackle spots.
That said for the Browns to take down the Cowboys on Sunday, they need their offensive line to do a good job of protecting Deshaun Watson, who hasn't played since last November. Cleveland would love to have Wills Jr., but if necessary they will go forward with Conklin.
