3 Cavaliers Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
The Cleveland Cavaliers finished last season with a 48-34 record and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They were sent packing in the second round by the Boston Celtics, leading to the firing of J.B. Bickerstaff.
Cleveland decided to bring in Kenny Atkinson to be the new head coach. In the process, they were able to re-sign Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million deal.
This team has been balling out this season, owning an NBA-best 28-4 record through the first three months of the season. They are seeking to make a deep postseason run in 2025 but multiple guys will be leaving town in the new year. Whether that's through trades or in free agency, here are three players who will be leaving Cleveland in 2025.
1. Tristan Thompson
Center Tristan Thompson came into the league as the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Thompson is known for being a high-energy player with the ability to be an effective rebounder.
He secured an NBA Championship with the Cavs in 2016 before bouncing around to the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls. He came to Cleveland in 2023 and re-signed with the team on a one-year, $3.1 million contract this offseason.
The 33-year-old gives them a nice veteran option in the frontcourt who has valuable playoff experience. That's great to have but the need for him is fading away. With Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the fold and signed long-term, Thompson could be on his way out.
This season, the Texas product logs 7.3 minutes per game with 2.5 points and 2.6 rebounds. His time in Cleveland could be ticking and they could seek to add a younger and more athletic threat in his place. He's currently the oldest player on the team, so there's a pathway for him to be let go.