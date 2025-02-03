3 Most Likely Myles Garrett Trade Destinations After Officially Requesting Browns Exit
The 2024 season was a massive disaster for the Cleveland Browns. After making the playoffs in 2023, the Browns went 3-14 and missed the postseason. They were one of the worst teams in the league and own the No. 2 overall pick.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles and re-tore it again, forcing him to undergo surgery. His status for the 2025 season is in serious doubt.
The Browns roster needs a ton of help and defensive end Myles Garrett expressed he didn't want to be a part of another rebuild. He scaled back those comments during an episode of Hard Knocks.
It appeared that he wanted to stay in Cleveland but things took a turn. On Monday, Garrett released a statement requesting a trade from the Browns per Ian Rapoport.
With Garrett asking out, we'll discuss the three most likely trade destinations for Garrett.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Packers have a young but talented roster. They are seeking to make a jump this offseason and need help off the edge. Despite being sixth in the league in team sacks (45), no player had more than 7.5 sacks.
Green Bay needs an alpha off the edge and Garrett would fulfill that void. The Packers used a first-round pick on Lukas Van Ness but he's been a bit underwhelming (7 sacks in 34 career games).
They also handed out a four-year, $96 million extension to Rashan Gary but he's failed to notch double-digit sacks in a season. The addition of a player like Garrett would elevate this defense. Especially with concerns in the secondary. Jaire Alexander could be on the outs this offseason, and Eric Stokes likely won't be retained.
Getting a force like Garrett into the building is something that will intrigue Green Bay.