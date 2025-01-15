Myles Garrett Has Seemingly Changed Tune on Future With Browns
The Cleveland Browns finished with a 3-14 record this past season, landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This season was a massive disappointment, considering the expectations they had going into the year.
The Browns will have a huge question going into the 2025 season since quarterback Deshaun Watson re-tore his Achilles, putting his season in doubt.
Cleveland has their work cut out for them. Last month, Garrett said he would want to end his career with the Browns but didn't want to be a part of another rebuild. He expressed that he wanted to know their plan to become a contender. That created a ton of speculation that he wanted out.
Now a few weeks later, and Garrett has given different comments, saying, "We're closer than some may think we are." That was shown during the last episode of Hard Knocks.
Berry also said, "Obviously, he's a huge part of our organization. We envision him going from Cleveland to Canton," when speaking about Garrett.
Garrett has two years left on his current deal. He has a $19 million cap hit in 2025 and $20 million in 2026. He's been with Cleveland since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
In 117 career games, Garrett has 352 total tackles, 102.5 sacks, and 20 forced fumbles. He's finished with double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons and is one of the best EDGE rushers in the NFL. The Browns are a way better team with him on it and it sounds like they were able to convince Garrett to stick around.
The 29-year-old is 1-2 in the playoffs in his career but wants to experience postseason success. And you can't blame him. He's been a consistent force for this team since stepping into the league. Thankfully, it sounds like he wants to stick around for the 2025 season, but the Browns need to make sure they secure a long-term plan to build this team into a serious contender.
