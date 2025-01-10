Browns Must Acquire Obvious QB After Surprise Deshaun Watson Injury News
By Joe Summers
The Browns' Deshaun Watson situation just became a lot worse on Friday with the news that he ruptured his Achilles again, only three months after the original tear.
His recovery could now extend throughout the entire 2025 season. Based on the organization's recent comments, it sounds like Cleveland wants to rid itself of Watson's stench as soon as possible. This update complicates matters but could be a blessing in disguise, forcing the Browns to actually draft Watson's successor with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
There's one obvious option who Cleveland has no choice but to draft if he's available.
Browns Must Draft QB Cam Ward After Deshaun Watson Ruptures Achilles for Second Time
It's widely expected that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward will be the top two picks. If Sanders goes first to the Titans, Ward is an ideal fit in Cleveland and would excel in Kevin Stefanski's offense.
The ACC Player of the Year led the nation in Total Quarterback Rating (88.7), completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards (9.5 yards per attempt) with 39 TDs to just seven interceptions. He added 204 yards and another four scores on the ground, showcasing strong dual-threat ability and excellent pocket presence.
If the Browns get even passable quarterback play in 2025, they could make a playoff push. Cleveland made the postseason just one year ago before Watson torpedoed the offense and Ward could be the solution. No quarterback in this class is better at throwing off-platform and no one can match Ward's arm talent.
This isn't a great quarterback class by any means, though Ward could be a special player. At the very least, the Browns owe it to their fans to find out. If Ward goes first, then the same holds true for Sanders, who threw for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs himself.
The only way to fix the 2024 mess is to find a long-term solution under center. Ward should be the organization's top priority and hopefully, Cleveland won't be picking in the top five again for quite some time.
