Browns GM Finally Turns on Deshaun Watson in New Comments
The 2024 regular season was a big-time disappointment and disaster for the Cleveland Browns. They finished the season with a 3-14 record and have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That was a step back after Cleveland made the playoffs as a Wild Card team during the 2023 season. One of the biggest storylines this season was around Deshaun Watson. He started the season off shaky before rupturing his Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watson suffered a setback in his rehab, putting a huge question on his status for the 2025 season. While that is still up in the air, GM Andrew Berry finally acknowledged that the trade for Watson hasn't worked out for Cleveland.
Browns News: Andrew Berry Acknowledges Trade for Deshaun Watson Hasn’t Worked Out
During a presser on Monday, Berry said, "To date the trade hasn't gone how we anticipated."
This is the first time that Berry hasn't publicly backed Watson, which shows the frustration is creeping up.
Back in 2022, the Browns shipped out three first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Watson. Not only did they give up this boatload of picks, Cleveland handed Watson a five-year, $230 fully guaranteed deal.
That contract has aged very poorly for the Browns. Across three seasons with the Dawg Pound, Watson has failed to play more than seven games in a season. In 19 games with the Browns, he's a 9-10 as a starter. He's completed 61% of his passes for 3,335 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Those numbers aren't good enough, especially with the kind of money that he's making. The Browns need better production out of their franchise quarterback but who knows what he'll look like when he returns from this devastating injury.
The Browns know they haven't gotten enough production from their quarterback, and Berry finally said this publicly. Cleveland will certainly look at other QB options this offseason, but with the contact that Watson has, he'll be on the roster for at least the next two seasons.
