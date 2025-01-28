3 Players the Browns Could Trade With Myles Garrett Off the Table
By Jovan Alford
After a disastrous 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns are at a crossroads heading into the offseason. The Browns are estimated to be $32 million over the cap heading into the new league year.
They are also stuck with veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been a disappointment in his three years with the organization. The only saving grace is that Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick, which could set them up for the future.
However, for players like superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett the future is now and the Browns cannot waste his prime. In December, Garrett said he would like to end his career in Cleveland, but didn’t want to be part of another rebuild.
But Garrett switched up his tune a few weeks later on Hard Knocks saying, “We’re closer than some may think we are.” Even with Garrett mentioning that on Hard Knocks, it still won’t stop teams from inquiring about his availability.
At Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters that he wouldn’t listen to any offers for Garrett and that Cleveland isn’t trading him.
If we take Berry at his word, Browns fans can breathe a sigh of relief. However, that does not mean the Browns should not look to make a trade this offseason if the right deal comes about.
Below, we’ll highlight three players the Browns could trade this offseason with Garrett off the table. None of these players would bring back a huge haul, but it could give the Browns capital or players that could help down the road.
1. Cedric Tillman, WR
Given the Browns' depth at wide receiver, it would be shocking to see them possibly trade one of their pass catchers. However, if they have plans to address the unit in free agency or the NFL draft, Tillman could be a potential option.
The second-year receiver had his 2024 season cut short by a concussion in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. Before suffering the head injury, Tillman had a nice stretch of performances with Jameis Winston under center.
In Winston’s first starts, the former third-round pick recorded 13 receptions (20 targets) for three touchdowns. It was a huge breath of fresh air for Cleveland’s passing game, which finally looked like it had some life with Winston.
That said, with Elijah Moore being an unrestricted free agent, the Browns might not believe that Tillman could be a WR2 next to Jerry Jeudy, who played extremely well, despite the inconsistent play at QB.
Since Tillman is still on his rookie deal, trading him wouldn’t hurt the Browns’ cap and could give him a fresh start elsewhere. However, the Browns don’t necessarily need to make a rash move to trade him, just in case Moore does not re-sign.
Heading into next season, the Browns would like to have some receiver depth and guys, who have been with head coach Kevin Stefanski for some time. Tillman has the skills to be an NFL receiver, it just hasn’t shown itself yet.
Therefore, maybe a change at quarterback this offseason, whether for a rookie (Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders), or an established veteran could jumpstart Tillman’s career in Cleveland.