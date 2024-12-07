4 Starters Browns Should Already Be Scouting to Draft Replacements For
The 2024 NFL season hasn't exactly been kind to the Cleveland Browns.
It's been a forgettable year — at best — as the Browns enter Week 14 with a putrid 3-9 record, which is good enough for last place in the AFC North. Even if they run the table and win their five remaining games, Kevin Stefanski's team is guaranteed to finish below .500, marking the third losing record in the last four seasons.
With the playoffs out of the question, it's time for the Browns to start focusing on the offseason. Several areas of the roster need to be upgraded before the 2025 campaign and one way of doing that is by replacing underperforming veterans with hungry, high-potential draft picks.
With that in mind, here are four Browns starters who must be replaced through the 2025 NFL draft.
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
Browns fans haven't seen much of Deshaun Watson this season due to the season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in October. Even though he hasn't spent much time on the gridiron, his limited appearances highlighted Cleveland's need to make a change under center going forward.
In his seven starts this season, Watson led the Browns to a 1-6 record as he completed 63.4% of passes for 1,148 passing yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions. On top of that, Cleveland didn't score more than 18 points in any of those appearances.
What's even worse is that Watson has been outperformed by backup QB Jameis Winston. Not only do the Browns own a 2-3 record through the ex-Florida State signal-caller's first five starts, but he's already thrown for more passing yards (1,763) and TDs (11) than Watson in two fewer appearances.
Additionally, the Browns are averaging 21.6 PPG when Winston plays compared to 15.6 PPG with Watson under center.
At this point, it's clear that Watson will never live up to his $230 million contract. He's only made 19 starts since joining the Browns in 2022 and has now suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries. The team is better off moving on from him and starting fresh with a higher upside option that they can find in the draft.