Jameis Winston's Success Creates New Problem for Browns in Near-Future
The Cleveland Browns finally started a new quarterback under center in Week 8, as backup Jameis Winston took over for the injured Deshaun Watson. Suffice it to say, this change fans have long clamored for immediately paid off, as Winston led Cleveland to just its second victory of the year.
The Browns' offense looked like an entirely new unit against the Baltimore Ravens. They were able to push the ball down the field and convert big plays, including the 35-yard dime from Winston to Cedrick Tillman that won Cleveland the game late in the fourth quarter. Somewhat shockingly, this was also the first time all season Kevin Stefanski's team notched more than 20 points.
Week 8 was an obvious reminder of what Cleveland's talented roster can do with a solid starting QB, and Winston seems like the perfect fit for the Browns' personnel on offense. But now there's a legitimate reason about his future with the team.
This past offseason, Cleveland made it a priority to sign Winston in free agency, but only on a one-year deal worth $4 million guaranteed. Obviously there was no real need to lock down a backup for several seasons when the team was still (blindly) standing by Watson -- who's under contract until 2026 -- as its starter.
However, Watson's Browns tenure now appears to be over following his Achilles tear and disastrous play. That makes it a priority for GM Andrew Berry to find his next starter, and Winston would be one clear candidate.
Yet, assuming Winston continues to play at a high level, he'll find himself as one of the top free agent QBs on the market this upcoming offseason. Ex-Cleveland starter Baker Mayfield was in a very similar situation this spring after his bounce-back 2023 campaign, and he cashed in to the tune of $100 million over three years.
So there's a possibility Cleveland's top internal option to replace Watson as starter in 2025 ends up being one of the most sought-after QBs this offseason. And with $92 million still committed to Watson over the next two years, the Browns' previous investment at the position will directly impact their ability to retain Winston.
The former No. 1 pick, who will turn 31 later this season, also could be looking at his last big NFL payday as a free agent in 2025 -- so he has every incentive to maximize his earning potential. That makes a re-signing even more difficult for the Browns amid the added competition for Winston's services.
There's certainly ways for Cleveland to clear room in case bringing back Winston is a priority, and he may be partial to Stefanski and co. after they took a chance on him this year. But Browns fans should already consider the idea Winston's days with the team are numbered.
