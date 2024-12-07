4 Starters Browns Should Already Be Scouting to Draft Replacements For
3. Martin Emerson Jr., CB
Stopping the pass has been an issue for the Browns, who own the sixth-worst coverage grade on Pro Football Focus. Although those issues aren't the cause of one player, it isn't hard to see how cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is a part of the problem.
Emerson is heading into Week 14 with the 11th-worst coverage grade among 109 eligible CBs, according to PFF. The former Mississippi defender has conceded 35 completions on 57 targets through 12 games, resulting in 460 receiving yards, four TDs, and a 110.3 passer rating.
For comparison, Emerson only gave up a 36-498-1 stat line with a 53.3 passer rating allowed in 16 games last season, showing just how much his performance has declined.
The Browns just can't rely on Emerson to handle big matchups with his play worsening each season. He went from tallying a 75.1 coverage grade as a rookie, which dropped to 63.6 in 2023 before reaching the mark of 50.4 it sits at this season.
Emerson's rookie contract still runs through the 2025 campaign, but the Browns should consider replacing him with a more consistently reliable option in the draft based on how his season has unfolded.