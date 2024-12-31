5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns will almost certainly go through significant changes in the offseason. Whether it is the personnel, coaching staff, or the front office, the Browns will look vastly different this time next year.
There is the 2025 offseason, training camp, and the trade deadline for the Browns to fix their roster. The following names will likely not be around when the calendar turns to 2026. Let's take a look.
1. Deshaun Watson
The Browns recently restructured Deshaun Watson's contract, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. This move was seen as increasing the likelihood of the polarizing QB staying in Cleveland for the next two seasons.
Even though that may be true, it may still not be enough to keep Watson with the Browns until the end of the 2025 season.
At this point, Watson is untradeable. Yet, it doesn't have to stay that way. What if Watson stays healthy in the first half of the 2025 campaign and improves his trade value enough to be moved mid-season?
That is obviously unlikely but it's also not impossible. What is more likely, however, is that the Browns still cut him before the season. That would create a ton of dead salary for Cleveland, but at some point, the front office may accept reality.
It would be a big mistake to start next season with Watson as the QB1. The Browns need to draft a young and promising quarterback to take over the reins next season. That will kickstart Watson's inevitable departure, as the Browns can't start to look ahead before taking care of this elephant in the room.