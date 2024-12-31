5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Joel Bitonio
The Browns went through a lot of misery in its history, including the last decade. Amidst a winless season and a playoff drought, one player has been a constant bright spot for the Browns: offensive lineman Joel Bitonio. Unfortunately, however, the disastrous 2024 season may have been too much for even Bitonio.
The 33-year-old has been one of the best guards in the league for the past seven years. Through the ups and downs of the franchise, Bitonio has been as reliable as they come, never missing a game and performing at the highest level every time he stepped onto the court. As a result, he has made six straight Pro Bowls.
Recently, Bitonio has expressed a desire to call it quits. After 11 years in the NFL and 159 games with the Browns, Bitonio recently teased his offseason retirement. The veteran offensive lineman admitted that it's hard going out there and putting your body on the line for a three-win team.
There is a long list of Browns players who ownership and management have done dirty over the years. Bitonio is one of them and the player next up on this list is another. No Browns fan can be upset with either veteran who has been nothing but a consummate professional for the organization.
The Browns may try to keep Bitonio around for another season but the former second-round pick doesn't seem too interested in staying.