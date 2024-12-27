Browns Star Admits He May Have Played His Final Snap in Cleveland
This season has been a disaster of a year for Cleveland. After going 11-6 in 2023 and making a Wild Card appearance, the wheels fell off this year.
The Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, logging a 3-12 record going into Week 17. The thought process on the offseason and the 2025 season has already begun. Multiple players will no longer be with the Dawg Pound and one star admits he may not be around next season.
Browns News: Joel Bitonio is Thinking About Retirement
Guard Joel Bitonio came into the league as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Bitonio has been a staple upfront, starting 159 games for the Browns. Bitonio notched six Pro Bowl appearances and two-time First-Team All-Pro.
Despite being an anchor upfront, Bitonio doesn't know what his future has to hold.
"Truthfully, it’s mostly personal just like how my body feels going into another season. You put a lot on your body. We’ll just go from there, talk with the family and see where we’re at. The goal now, you’re in Year 11, Year 12, you want to try and win games. It’s hard to go out there and have 3 wins right now. That’s been tough. It’s tough on your body. You just don’t feel as good on Monday when you’re losing games."- Joel Bitonio
Bitonio has been the ultimate professional for the Browns but has only made the playoffs twice (2020 & 2023).
The Nevada product has experienced nine losing seasons during his tenure with Cleveland, so there's a lot to take into consideration. He still has one more year left on his current deal so he could come back if he decides but the constant losing does play a factor in his decision.
The Browns would love to have Bitonio back in 2025 but nothing is set in stone. Some tough conversations will be had and there's a chance he will decide to step away.
