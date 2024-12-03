5 Browns Making it Easy for Cleveland to Say Goodbye in 2025
Cleveland Browns fans are at the point where they can't wait for the 2024 NFL season to be over.
Qualifying for the postseason is nothing but a fantasy at the moment as the Browns headed into Week 13's Monday Night Football clash against the Denver Broncos with an abysmal 3-8 record. This disappointing performance is far from what Kevin Stefanski & Co. envisioned for this season, meaning some changes are likely coming in the offseason.
General manager Andrew Berry would love nothing more to add serious contributors in 2025, however, that means room must be made by getting rid of some familiar faces. The good news is that it won't be hard to part ways with certain players due to the abysmal campaigns they've been having.
Here are five Browns who have made it easy to say goodbye to them in the offseason.
1. Elijah Moore, WR
The Browns had high hopes for Elijah Moore when they acquired him from the New York Jets back in March 2023. The former Ole Miss receiver had shown potential with 984 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 80 catches in his first 27 NFL games, leaving the franchise hopeful that he could take his game to the next level in Cleveland.
Although he's had his moments since the trade, Moore's development hasn't progressed much since making his way to town.
In 28 games wearing a Browns jersey, the 24-year-old playmaker has hauled in 101 catches for 976 yards and three TDs. Although that's far from being the worst wideout in the league, it's still underwhelming given that the Browns gave up a second-round pick to acquire his services.
The 2024 season has also been one of Moore's worst showings to date as he's averaging career-lows in yards per reception (8.0) and receiving yards per game (30.5). He's also drawing a 58.7 passer rating when targeted, which is another personal low for the Fort Lauderdale, FL native.
Unless he completely dominates the remaining schedule, it's hard to imagine Moore returning to the Browns in 2025. He's set to hit free agency in the offseason and could draw some interest from teams believing they can turn his career around.
While he's still young enough to turn things around, it's become evident that Moore's tenure in Cleveland is nearing an end.