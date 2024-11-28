Browns WR Leaves for NFC Contender in Projected Offseason Move
With the playoffs looking like nothing more than a fantasy, many Cleveland Browns fans are focused on the offseason. General manager Andrew Berry will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to turn the Browns into a legitimate postseason threat again, and one of the first steps in his task is tackling the team's free agent situation.
According to Spotrac, the Browns currently have 16 players who are playing on expiring contracts. While certain individuals have likely played themselves out of the team's future plans, one player whose outlook is up in the air is wideout Elijah Moore.
Although a strong finish to the season from Moore could convince Berry to bring him back, one NFL analyst sees the veteran wideout heading elsewhere.
Browns Rumors: Elijah Moore Linked to Eagles in Free Agency
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has revealed Moore as a potential free agent target for the Philadelphia Eagles during the upcoming offseason.
"Philadelphia's search for a third receiver behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown continues," Bleacher Report wrote. "(General manager Howie) Roseman should keep throwing darts at wide receiver until he hits, and Cleveland's Elijah Moore would be worth a look in free agency."
It isn't difficult to deduce why the Eagles would be interested in adding another wide receiver behind Brown and Smith. While the duo has already racked up 727 and 516 receiving yards this season, respectively, Philadelphia doesn't have another wideout who's hit the 200-yard mark.
Former 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson is the next close WR on the team with 110 receiving yards in 11 games.
Although Moore has struggled to perform in a WR1 role throughout most of his career, he's the type of player who might be better suited for a lesser role. The ex-Ole Miss product has amassed 1,960 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 181 receptions across 55 career games and could excel in a complementary role behind the Eagles' dynamic playmaking duo.
Moore's play has improved as the 2024 campaign has gone on and continuing that trend could draw even more attention in free agency. The 24-year-old pass-catcher went from recording 16 catches and 95 yards without a score in his first six games of the season to a 26-241-1 stat line in the last five.
While some Browns fans would also be open to a Moore return, management might decide that it's the best time to part ways. Cleveland already has fellow wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Jamari Thrash under contract for the 2025 campaign, meaning GM Berry could opt to replace Moore with a higher-upside receiver.
For now, Moore will look to continue his recent hot streak when the Browns visit the Denver Broncos for the Week 13 Monday Night Football clash. The Fort Lauderdale, FL native has only caught 6-of-15 targets for 66 receiving yards in two career meetings with the Broncos.
