Browns Steal Chiefs' Pass Rusher in Surprise Week 13 Signing
The Cleveland Browns seek to keep the positive momentum going and secure their second straight win for the first time this season. Last week, Cleveland topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in exciting fashion.
The Browns will travel to the Mile High City to play against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Jed Wills is dealing with an injury heading into this contest.
Despite that, the Browns brought in a defensive lineman from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
Browns News: Cleveland Claim Cameron Thomas off of Waivers
According to the Browns' official X page, it was revealed they claimed defensive end Cameron Thomas from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thomas was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was traded to Kansas City in August but was released on Tuesday. Thomas has suited up in 36 games in his NFL career, logging 40 total tackles, six tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and three sacks.
The Browns also claimed James Houston on waivers from Detroit Lions. Cleveland shipped out Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 5, so there are more snaps available along the defensive front.
Myles Garrett is the alpha upfront, who secured three sacks and a forced fumble in his win over the Steelers. That led to him being the Defensive Player of the Week.
Thomas will have an opportunity over the next six games to make an impact upfront and potentially carve out for himself for the 2025 season.
