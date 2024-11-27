Browns Poach Pass-Rusher From NFC Heavyweight in Surprise Week 13 Move
The Cleveland Browns are 3-8 on the campaign after they ended their two-game losing streak. In Week 12, the Browns topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in an exciting contest.
A monster performance from Myles Garrett played a huge role in the victory, but the Browns decided to add another body to the defensive line.
Browns News: Cleveland Claims James Houston off of Waivers
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns claimed pass rusher James Houston off of waivers.
The Lions released Houston on Tuesday after spending three seasons with the team. He had a great rookie season in 2022, finishing with 12 total tackles and eight sacks. Ever since then, the 26-year-old failed to produce consistently in Detroit.
In 2023, he suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss time. Over the last two seasons, Houston has played in 10 games, logging nine tackles and just one sack.
Houston was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but fell out of favor in the defensive line rotation.
This season, Houston has logged 116 snaps, which is third among defensive ends on the Lions. The Jackson State product is still relatively fresh and gives the Browns another pass rusher for the rest of the year.
The Browns traded Z'Darius Smith ironically to the Lions, freeing up a lot of snaps along the defensive front. Hopefully, Houston can make his presence felt and make a case for being on the roster in 2025.
