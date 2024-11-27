NFL's Browns Announcement is Sure to Enrage Steelers Fans
The Cleveland Browns are slated to have their second straight primetime game. Last week, Cleveland knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in an AFC North showdown.
They were able to snap the Steelers' five-game win streak and get a much-needed win. A big reason the Browns were able to get the victory was due to the outstanding play of EDGE Myles Garrett. His stellar performance got him AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Browns News: Myles Garrett Won Defensive Player of the Week
In the win over the Steelers, Garrett had five total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Following the game, Garrett said that Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt needs to apologize to him regarding a social media post he made.
In February, Garrett took home Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2023 season, leading to Watt posting online "nothing I'm not used to." Garrett saw that comment and said that Watt needed to apologize for that.
"No, he didn't say nothing to me. He's got to apologize to me when I see him. "- Myles Garrett
You can see that Garrett played with some extra juice against the Steelers. He was consistently wreaking havoc in the backfield, finishing with eight pressures and four QB hurries, on top of his other stats.
That led to him getting this week's accolade, and that will certainly bother the Steelers. This season, he has 28 total tackles while being tied for third in sacks (10) and tied for fourth in forced fumbles (3),
Watt is still the favorite to be the Defensive Player of the Year at -125 but the Garrett is second at +1000. With a couple of these dominating performances to end the season, Garrett has a chance to secure his second straight DPOY award.
