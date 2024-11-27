Kevin Stefanski Makes Worrying Comment on Injured Browns Starter
It has been a hectic season for the Cleveland Browns and their fans. They have had to battle shaky play at multiple key positions and even lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles.
Despite all these factors, the Browns are coming off a thrilling 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 on Thursday Night Football. They have another primetime game against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
While they are preparing for this contest, head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a concerning update on a starter on the offensive side.
Browns News: Jed Wills Dealing With a Knee Injury
Stefanski spoke with team reporters on Wednesday and revealed that Wills is "still working through" a lingering knee issue.
The Browns need Wills more than ever now with Dawand Jones out for the season with an ankle injury.
It has been an up-and-down season for Wills, who was recently in hot water for his 'business decision' comments.
Regardless, the Browns need him to be out there going forward. Wills has started in four games this season but has been dealing with this knee injury for the past two seasons. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last season, and that has carried into this season.
Across 245 offensive snaps this season, he has allowed 11 pressures, three sacks, and has committed seven penalties. In addition, PFF has given him a 52.9 overall grade.
It hasn't been the best campaign for the 25-year-old but he's their best option at left tackle. We'll have to keep a close eye on the injury report leading up to the game but this isn't ideal for the Browns. If he can't go, it'll likely be Germain Ifedi who gets the starting nod.
More Browns news and rumors: