Dawand Jones Shares Emotional Message After Season-Ending Injury News
The Cleveland Browns' season has, once again, been dragged down by injuries this year. One of the latest key players to get hurt is starting offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury during Cleveland's blowout loss in Week 11.
It was quickly determined Jones' campaign was over following the injury, as he'd require major surgery to help fix the issue. Well, it turns out the mammoth OT went under the knife this week already, and he had a message for fans afterward.
In an Instagram post, Jones said his procedure "went well" and he thanked everyone for "your text messages, prayers, and uplifting comments." He ended the update on a positive note, referencing his numerous nicknames and stating, "whatever y'all call me I'll be back" with a heart emoji.
It's great to hear Jones had no complications from the surgery, and now he'll begin the process of getting healthy again so he can return to the field. Unfortunately, this is the second straight year Jones faces that task, as his rookie season came to a premature end, following a torn MCL down the stretch of the 2023 campaign.
At 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds, Jones is an absolute unit whose absence will be felt for however long he's sidelined. However, this time also provides the Ohio State product a much-needed reassessment.
In 2024, he took a step back instead of improving upon his rookie-year numbers, giving up four sacks (tied for 15th in the league) and being called for a whopping eight penalties (T-12th). Both categories are higher than his first season in the league, which isn't what you want to see from a potential long-term building block.
This performance, plus his injury, does give Jones plenty of motivation to come back even stronger in 2025, though. Hopefully he embraces the challenge and rises to the occasion.
