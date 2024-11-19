Browns Reunite With Former Tackle After Dawand Jones Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a disastrous season. Even the most pessimistic of Browns fans wouldn't have imagined the team being 2-8 heading into the final seven weeks of the season.
Like with most NFL teams, injuries are an easy scapegoat. For a second straight year, the Browns suffered from significant injuries. Unlike last season, however, the 2024 Browns don't have the perseverance to be competitive despite the absences.
As part of a solution, the Browns are bringing back a familiar face from last year. Following Dawand Jones' injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season, the Browns are signing Geron Christian off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs Geron Christian off Rams Practice Squad
Christian spent the second half of last season in Cleveland after being signed to the practice squad on October 31. He was elevated shortly after, appearing in nine games during the Browns' resurgence in the final stretch. He started at left tackle, allowing four sacks and six QB hits while accruing five penalties, per PFF.
Left tackle has been a constant problem for the Browns this season. Jedrick Wills Jr. has been an injury concern all year and when he has been out there, he has continued to disappoint. The team moved Dawand Jones there a few weeks ago. Just when he was adjusting to the position, the Browns had to find another solution there.
Whether Christian will be able to start over Wills remains to be seen but Browns fans will certainly want to see him over their frustrating former first-round pick.