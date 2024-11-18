Browns Failure Getting Undeserved Second Chance Thanks to Devastating Injury News
By Cem Yolbulan
Not only did the Cleveland Browns suffer another disappointing loss on Sunday, falling 35-14 to the Saints, but they also lost a budding starter for the season. Dawand Jones, who has been showing intriguing promise in his new position at left tackle, fractured his ankle in Week 11 and was carted off the field. It was later revealed that the second-year player would miss the rest of the season.
This is a disappointing development for the former fourth-round pick, who was just finding his footing in the league. Jones was starting at right tackle last year for Jack Conklin before finishing the year on the IR list with a knee injury.
What this injury means is that frustrating veteran Jedrick Wills Jr. will get another chance at left tackle in the final seven weeks of the season. This will be the final opportunity for the fifth-year player to prove his worth to the franchise and secure an unlikely contract extension in the offseason.
"Yeah, I thought he was doing some decent things over there, as we talked about transitioning to that side. Disappointed for any guy that's out for the season when they have a season-ending injury. He knew it right away, so I feel badly for him."- Kevin Stefanski on Dawand Jones
To nobody's surprise, Wills wasn't available on Sunday after being ruled out after a flare-up on Saturday. Therefore, veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi subbed in for Jones against the Saints. He was decent in his 43 snaps, receiving a 59.5 PFF grade.
Whether that was enough to earn the starting job over Wills in Week 12 remains to be seen. Wills only played in five games this season due to various ailments, so it's not clear if he will be ready to go on Thursday against the Steelers. Even if he is healthy, Browns fans would prefer to see anyone but him at left tackle going forward.