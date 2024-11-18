Budding Browns Star at Risk of Becoming Bust After Devastating Injury News
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns season has already spiraled out of control. With another blowout loss in Week 11, this time to fellow bottomfeeders, the New Orleans Saints, the Browns are counting down the days until this season is over.
Unfortunately, however, they have to continue to deal with more disappointing news until then. The latest injury update to a budding starter makes matters worse than they already were in Cleveland.
Browns left tackle Dawand Jones left the game in the first half after suffering a fracture to his left ankle. After being rolled into by fellow offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, the second-year player was carted off the field and was ruled out.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Jones would miss the rest of the season after having to undergo surgery.
Browns News: LT Dawand Jones to Miss Rest of Season
This is a devastating blow for the former fourth-round pick. Jones started at right tackle in his rookie season after a season-ending injury to Jack Conklin. He then suffered a knee injury in December and ended the season on the injured reserve list.
This year, after starting the season at right tackle, Jones took over from disappointing veteran Jedrick Wills Jr. as the starting left tackle. He was showing signs of improvement in his new role but now will have to miss valuable development time.
He will still have a chance to be the starter because of the expected departure of Wills but this is certainly not what the former Ohio State standout had in mind for this season.