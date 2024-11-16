Polarizing Browns Veteran Set to Miss Another Game With Latest Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns, sitting at 2-7 as they enter the final eight games of the season, will use this time to evaluate their players to help them make their offseason decisions. The team understandably doesn't have any expectations for the rest of the campaign, so they are looking ahead to next season and beyond.
One of the offseason decisions they will need to make will be regarding Jedrick Wills Jr. The offensive tackle has had a frustrating last two seasons in Cleveland. Last season, he didn't have a great start to the season before suffering an MCL injury that ruled him out for the rest of the year. He returned in Week 3 this year but has had continued injury concerns.
After making a "business decision" to not play in Week 8, he only played two snaps against the Chargers the following week. Now, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the former first-round pick suffered another knee injury and will miss the Week 11 clash against the Saints.
Browns News: Jedrick Wills Jr. Set to Miss Another Game
At this point, this is not surprising to Browns fans. This is what they have grown accustomed to with Wills since his selection with the tenth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wills is currently in the final and fifth year of his contract. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and he is not doing a good job making his case to stay in Cleveland.