Browns Starter Defends Jedrick Wills Jr. Amid Frustrating Season
The Cleveland Browns season has gone up in flames this fall. They are sitting with a 2-7 record and have been slammed with injuries, shaky play, and questionable coaching at times.
The focus of many fans and people within the organization is on 2025 and how they can fix this team. The latest drama to come out of the Dawg Pound is around left tackle Jedrick Willis. He said he made a "business decision" not to play in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens due to a knee injury.
The Browns ended up benching Willis in favor of Dawand Jones and the Alabama product has been dragged for his comments. Even though he's been getting called out for his statements, Jones is defending his teammate.
Browns News: Dawand Jones Backs up Jedrick Willis
Jones will be making his third straight start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Even though he and Willis have been linked lately, Jones has his teammates back.
"He's never not been in my corner. It's just what it is. It's the business of the game."- Dawand Jones
These two players have lockers right next to each other, and it's been like that for the past two seasons. Despite Willis being sidelined, Jones revealed that he's always there for him and looked to help him improve.
Willis hyperextension his surgically repaired right knee in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals and decided he didn't want to push through the pain against the Ravens. That's where he made a "business decision", which was a poor choice of words according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
That has led to a lot of scrutiny and backlash for Willis. While that has taken over a lot of headlines, the 25-year-old said he's been trying to help Jones in any way he can.
Willis said, "So I’m just trying to help him. I mean, we talk about football, we talk about real life stuff all the time. So it was just being there for him, helping him when I can, and then, yeah."
Although it looks like Willis' time in Cleveland is likely coming to an end this offseason, he has support in the locker room, and Jones is a clear indicator of that.
