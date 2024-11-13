Kevin Stefanski Takes Aim at Browns Player for Dumb Recent Comments
By Cem Yolbulan
Nothing has gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns this season. Underwhelming performances and constant drama have made for a disappointing campaign for the Browns who had big expectations before the season.
One of the disappointing performers of the season has been left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. In his fifth year in Cleveland, Wills has been waiting for a contract extension that never came due to his struggles staying healthy and not being in peak form when available.
Therefore, the consensus was that he would not return to Cleveland when his contract expires at the end of the season. This was all but confirmed in Week 8 when he refused to play against the Ravens because he made a "business decision". Wills was benched and lost his starting role to Dawand Jones.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski finally addressed this situation on Wednesday. Per Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, Stefanski called these remarks, "poor choice of words".
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Criticizes Jedrick Wills Jr. for Latest Comments
Stefanski later added that these comments had no impact on Wills being benched in Week 9 against the Chargers.
While he is right about the "business decision" remarks being a bad move, it's hard to believe that it had no impact on him not starting.
A player choosing not to play because of his contract situation doesn't deserve to play the following week. Benching him for that would have been a completely reasonable decision.
Dawand Jones, who has replaced Wills at left tackle, hasn't been particularly promising, either. He received 38.7 and 48.6 PFF grades in his last two starts, respectively. While that is certainly a problem for the Browns, it's still the right organizational decision to have him start over Wills.
