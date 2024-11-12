Browns Legend Roasts Jedrick Wills for Ridiculous 'Business Decision' Comment
The Cleveland Browns' season has been a complete disaster in 2024. They are 2-7 and their chances of making the postseason are slim to none. The focus of most people in the fanbase is now on the offseason and 2025 season.
Regardless, there are still eight games left in the regular season. The Browns need to finish out the season strong and bring some momentum into next season. While they looking to put the best players on the field, they ended up benching offensive tackle Jedrick Willis in the process.
He recently came out and said that he made a "business decision" not to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 due to a knee injury. That led to the team benching him in favor of Dawand Jones. His comments also caught the attention of former Browns legend Joe Thomas.
Browns News: Joe Thomas Responses to Jedrick Willis’ Comments
Thomas went on Twitter and responded to Willis' quote with a shocked emoji. Thomas played in Cleveland for 11 seasons and suited up in 167 games, including 10 seasons playing a full season.
He knows what it takes to play through pain, so reading Willis' comments certainly caught his attention.
Cleveland picked up Willis' fifth-year option, but that appears to have been a mistake. Willis has been injury-prone for the past two seasons, only logging four starts in 2024. He's going to be an unrestricted free agent this spring and likely won't be back in Cleveland.
And with his play on the field, in combination with his latest comments, he won't be missed in Cleveland.
More Browns news and rumors: