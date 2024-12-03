5 Browns Making it Easy for Cleveland to Say Goodbye in 2025
4. Rodney McLeod, S
Veteran safety Rodney McLeod's first season with the Browns was disappointing, to say the least. The former Super Bowl-winning defender's year came to an end last November when he tore his biceps, however, GM Berry was satisfied enough with what he saw to reward the 34-year-old with another one-year contract for the 2024 season.
On one hand, some fans felt confident in a comeback performance based on McLeod's lengthy time in the league. On the other hand, his being closer to the end of his career than the beginning had other Browns supporters wondering if a turnaround was possible.
Unfortunately, the latter portion of the fanbase was right to be concerned.
McLeod has looked like a shell of his former self this season, playing to career-worst grades in terms of overall defense (46.9) and coverage (42.3) — both bottom-five marks among 88 eligible safeties in 2024. He's also missed 15.2% of his tackling attempts while only stopping the run seven times, which is his fewest amount since he recorded two when he was limited to three games in 2018.
Barring any surprises, McLeod will likely leave town in the offseason. Not only will he become a free agent in March, but he also might consider retirement given that his playing is heading in the wrong direction as he gets older.