5 Browns Making it Easy for Cleveland to Say Goodbye in 2025
5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
Dorian Thompson-Robinson handled a lot more responsibilities than expected during his rookie season.
Although he was slated to be more of a project quarterback, the ex-UCLA product was forced to make eight appearances as injuries ravaged Cleveland's QB room. He struggled with the opportunities, though, leaving the fanbase to hope that he'd spend more time on the bench in Year 2 as the coaching staff worked on his development.
Much to the fanbase's dismay, injuries have forced Thompson-Robinson into action again this season, resulting in a handful of appearances. The bad news is that he hasn't looked any better than he did last year, allowing Jameis Winston to run away with the starting QB role in Watson's absence.
It'd be one thing if Thompson-Robinson had at least demonstrated serious potential, but that hasn't been the case. The 25-year-old QB has only completed 51.8% of passes in 11 career outings (3 starts), tallying just 522 passing yards with one touchdown, six interceptions, and a 45.3 passer rating.
Regardless of how young he is, that isn't the type of performance that fills an organization with confidence.
Considering how he's now been outplayed by journeymen backup QBs in back-to-back seasons (Jameis Winston in 2024, Joe Flacco in 2023), it's hard to feel good about Thompson-Robinson's future with the Browns. He isn't good enough to have a secure roster spot at the moment and it might be worth exploring potential replacement options in the offseason.
The Browns can save about $1 million if they trade or waive Thompson-Robinson after June 1, 2025.
