5 Browns Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
The 2025 offseason is probably not shaping up to be the most exciting for Cleveland Browns fans. The Browns are in a really rough spot overall, and it seems even worse when you put it in writing or say it out loud.
They are locked into contract extensions with their general manager and head coach Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. The best player in franchise history -- perennial All-Pro and defensive player of the year candidate Myles Garrett -- wants to be traded and is already daydreaming about playing on other NFL teams. The Deshaun Watson trade is being Sharpied in as the worst trade in NFL history.
The Browns went from winning 11 games in 2023 to being one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2025, and change is coming -- big time.
Who is going to be part of this team going forward and who is leaving? Now that Super Bowl LIX is over, we're going to take a look at which players you can definitely bank on being gone in 2025.
5 Browns players who are definitely gone in 2025
1. Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle
Let's start with some of the lowest-hanging fruit, shall we? The Browns brought Jedrick Wills back this past year but the former first-round pick is slated to hit free agency in 2025 and I don't think he's coming back to Cleveland.
Wills has played a combined 13 games the past two seasons, missing a whopping 21 games and proving that he can't be counted on with his lack of availability. When you're talking about protecting a big-money investment like Deshaun Watson, potentially a 1st-round rookie this year, or even whatever veteran journeyman decides to take lumps out there for the Browns in 2025, you have to have stability on the offensive line.
The Browns will almost certainly move on from the former Alabama first-round pick, who looks like a free agent pickup for the Philadelphia Eagles if I've ever seen one.