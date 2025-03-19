It's hard to imagine that the 2025 NFL draft is just over a month away as the football world is firmly in Week 2 of free agency. The Cleveland Browns have taken a quieter approach to the free agent market, only signing three new faces while also re-signing linebacker Devin Bush as of Tuesday afternoon.

With how slow things are moving in Cleveland, it isn't surprising that the Browns are using the downtime to check in on some of the franchise's former players. Although some ex-Browns haven't had issues finding new homes this offseason, not everyone has been as fortunate.

Here are five former Browns who still can't find a job as 2025 NFL free agency continues.

1. Jameis Winston, QB

One former Brown who fans are surprised still hasn't found a job is quarterback Jameis Winston. Every NFL offseason has its fair share of QB-needy teams, and the general belief was that the former 5,000-yard passer would've found work by now — even if it's only as a backup option.

After making his way to Cleveland to play behind Deshaun Watson, Winston soon found himself as the Browns' QB1 once the former went down with another season-ending ailment. The ex-Pro Bowl signal-caller ended up leading the Browns to a 2-5 record in seven starts, completing 61.1% of passing attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns (to 12 interceptions), and an 80.6 passer rating.

Even though his game was far from flawless, Winston still has a powerful arm and is more than capable of stepping up when injuries arise. The fact that he's yet to find a job likely has to do with a combination of his asking for too much money and a persistent turnover problem (only 19 TDs compared to 20 INTs since 2022).

There's still plenty of time for Winston to sign a contract, and it'd be shocking if training camp began and he wasn't on a team. Having said that, the former 2015 first-overall pick might have to be open to less favorable destinations if he wants to resolve his unemployment situation soon.