5. Nick Chubb, RB

Finally, one of the biggest former Browns who's still available in free agency is beloved running back Nick Chubb. The ex-Georgia Bulldog ran his way into Cleveland fans' hearts nearly seven years ago and has since cemented himself as one of the NFL's backfield threats, racking up 7,885 scrimmage yards and 56 TDs in 85 games.

Unfortunately, a nagging injury history prevented Chubb from reaching his potential while with the Browns. The former 2018 second-rounder has only played one full campaign since 2020, which includes only suiting up for 10 appearances in the last two seasons alone.

Chubb's biggest injury during that stretch came when he completely destroyed his left two games into the 2023 campaign, effectively ending his year before it began. As much as Browns fans wanted a full recovery, Chubb's knee injury might be too much to come back from, judging by the career-low 3.3 yards per carry and 41.5 rushing yards per game he averaged last year.

Now a free agent, it remains to be seen where Chubb will end up. While it'd be great to see the long-time Browns fan-favorite look as dominant as he did in 2022 (1,525 rushing yards, 12 TDs on 302 carries), there's a good chance that his best days are officially in the rearview.

