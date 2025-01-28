Team With New Coach Listed as Threat to Sign Nick Chubb Away From Browns
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have massive offseason decisions to make after their disastrous 2024 season. The quarterback situation is obviously getting most of the attention, but what the Browns will do with several key free agents remains a fascinating question.
Star running back Nick Chubb's free agency is one of the more intriguing storylines for the Browns. With a new quarterback under center to start next season, should the Browns prioritize re-signing Chubb or look to find a cheaper and younger option as their RB1?
Chubb has long been a fan favorite in Cleveland and is one of the more beloved players the franchise has had since being drafted in 2018. Before his devastating ACL and MLC injury in 2023, Chubb was one of the best running backs in the league. After his return in 2024, he wasn't the same. He then suffered a broken foot in Week 15, ending his season prematurely.
Nick Chubb Prediction Sees Him Leave Browns
As a leader and a locker room presence, Chubb is certainly worth considering bringing back. However, the Browns may face some competition in free agency for Chubb's services. Per Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report, teams like the Raiders and the Titans could be potential suitors.
"The Las Vegas Raiders need an established starter after ranking last in rushing and yards per carry in 2024. The Tennessee Titans may want more backfield talent next to Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to help support a young quarterback—which Tennessee will, presumably, draft No. 1 overall."- Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
Knox added that Chubb would probably receive a short-term "prove it" deal in the $4-5 million range. Considering age and injury-related concerns, that seems like a reasonable deal for Chubb. If that is the price, however, it would behoove the Browns to retain a franchise icon like Chubb.