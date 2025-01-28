Kevin Stefanski Makes Perfect Browns Coaching Change on Tuesday
By Cem Yolbulan
After the disappointing 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns are making sweeping changes to their coaching staff. Head coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is safe for now after signing an extension in the 2024 offseason, but the Browns are revamping the rest of the staff to give them a better chance for next season.
The Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the season and replaced him internally with Tommy Rees. Now, the Browns made another internal hire to replace quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, who left for the same job in New England last week.
Per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland is moving senior offensive assistant, Bill Musgrave, to QB coach.
Browns Move Bill Musgrave to QB Coach
Musgrave has been with the Browns since 2023. The 57-year-old has a ton of experience as a quarterbacks coach and an offensive coordinator. He worked as an OC for the Jaguars for two seasons, the Vikings between 2011 and 2013, and the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. He also had short stints with the Eagles and the Panthers between 1998 and 2000 as offensive coordinator and QBs coach.
As ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi pointed out, hiring an experienced offensive coach next to a first-time OC makes plenty of sense. Musgrave already having a working relationship with Rees and Stefanski will be a benefit to the Browns offense next season.
Now, the Browns need to address the elephant in the room. What will happen with Deshaun Watson in the offseason and who will be under center for the Browns in the 2025 season opener, are two massive questions that need answering.
Cleveland can either target one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with their No. 2 overall pick in the draft or turn to free agency to find their QB for next season. Regardless of who is under center, the Browns desperately need to take a step forward after having one of the most dysfunctional offenses in the league last season.