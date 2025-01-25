Browns Hold First Meeting With Star QB for Potential No.2 Pick
By Cem Yolbulan
After one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the Cleveland Browns have turned their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. The only silver lining from the 3-14 campaign was the fact that the Browns got the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
The biggest decision the Browns have to make with regard to the draft is whether they should select a quarterback. There are two elite QB prospects in the draft: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Along with two-way star Travis Hunter, that trio is considered the consensus top-three in the draft. With Deshaun Watson remaining as the elephant in the room, which direction the Browns will go is one of the most fascinating storylines of the offseason.
On Friday, the Browns officially kickstarted their draft evaluation. The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place next week. This will be the first big opportunity for teams to start talking with the prospects. The Browns wasted no time in holding meetings with potential No. 2 overall picks. Per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland met with Shedeur Sanders ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Browns Meet With Potential Draft Pick Shedeur Sanders
Sanders reportedly also met the Titans, who have the first overall pick, and the Giants, who have the No.3 overall pick. The details of the Browns' meeting with Sanders haven't been released but ESPN revealed that the Titans had a 45-minute meeting with him that included a FaceTime call with Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders.
The Titans will almost certainly select a quarterback with their selection, so Sanders may not even be a possibility for Cleveland at No.2. If he is still there, however, the Browns would be wise to seriously consider him. His remarkable accuracy, impressive poise under duress, and elite athletic tools certainly make him a standout prospect heading into the draft.