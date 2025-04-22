Aging Browns Veteran Must Be Replaced in the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with ten picks (four in the top 100) that give them an excellent opportunity to improve the roster after going 3-14 last season. Despite having one of the most disappointing seasons in team history, the Browns have had a fairly quiet offseason so far, which increases the importance of nailing their draft picks.

While the most important thing for GM Andrew Berry will be to fill the glaring holes like the quarterback, running back, left tackle, and wide receiver, the Browns also need to think about the future. This means finding replacements for their aging veterans.

One of those veterans is right tackle Jack Conklin.

Browns Should Find a Longterm Jack Conklin Replacement in the NFL Draft

Conklin returned from the devastating ACL and MCL injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 season and played 12 games in 2024. He was solid upon his return, finishing the campaign with a 66.2 PFF grade.

However, the nine-year veteran will turn 31 before next season, and he has missed significant time in each of the last four seasons, raising durability concerns. He is under contract through the 2026 season after signing a lucrative four-year extension in December 2022, but the Browns don't have anyone who could take his place as he declines.

The Browns signed veteran offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas in the offseason, who will be a decent backup for Conklin, but it behooves Cleveland to add more depth at the position. A rookie offensive tackle who can learn under Conklin for a year or two before becoming a starter would be a good strategy for the Browns in the immediate future.

Ohio State standouts Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson could be options for the Browns after the first round, while there are young prospects with high upside like Cameron Williams of Texas that could be a possibility for the Browns as a mid-round pick.

There are more obvious needs for Cleveland but finding a long-term replacement for Conklin shouldn't be ignored in the draft.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: