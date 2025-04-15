Browns Draft Picks: Full List of Cleveland's 2025 Picks and Trades

The Cleveland Browns will pick in the first round for the first time since 2021. Their second-overall pick is the highest draft selection they have had since Baker Mayfield went No. 1 in 2028.
After being one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season, the Browns have to take a big step forward in 2025. They have highlighted their desire to win now after giving a mammoth contract extension to Myles Garrett, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.
The pressure is now on the front office to get back to the postseason. The best way to do so would be nailing their ten draft picks.
Complete List of Browns 2025 Draft Picks
Round
Pick
Overall
Traded From
1
2
2
2
1
33
3
3
67
3
30
94
Bills
4
2
104
6
3
179
6
16
192
Dolphins via Bears
6
24
200
Vikings
6
40
216
7
39
255
What Happened to the Browns' Original Draft Picks?
The Browns sent a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, alongside Dorian Thompson-Robinson to trade for QB Kenny Pickett this offseason.
In the 2023 offseason, the Browns had sent a 2025 fifth-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings as part of the Za'Darius Smith trade.
How Did the Browns Acquire Their Additional Draft Picks?
Cleveland acquired the third-round pick from Buffalo in the trade that sent Amari Cooper to the Bills this season. In addition to Cooper and a sixth-round pick, the Browns received a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 seventh-rounder.
In the aforementioned Za'Darius Smith deal, the Browns also acquired a sixth-round pick from Minnesota, which will be the No. 200 pick in the draft.
The Bears traded Miami's sixth-round (No. 192) pick to the Browns in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Williams. In that deal, the Browns had to send their own seventh-round pick back.
Browns 2025 Draft Needs
The Cleveland Browns have a well-established need at quarterback. Even if they don't select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick, they will almost certainly take a flyer on a QB prospect later in the draft.
It's also hard to imagine the Browns not targeting a wide receiver and a running back on Day 2. The offensive tackle is another near-certainty that GM Andrew Berry will address. Considering how much Berry likes to make deals around draft picks, nothing would surprise Browns fans.