Recent Browns Pick's Job is in Jeopardy Heading into the NFL Draft

After unexpectedly bringing back Joe Flacco in free agency last week, the Cleveland Browns' draft plans continue to be up in the air. With Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster, the likelihood of Cleveland drafting a QB with their No. 2 overall pick has gone down. GM Andrew Berry will likely target other positions of need, with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter emerging as potential picks for the Browns.

While which direction the Browns go with their first pick remains a mystery, that is not the only big decision they have to make around the draft. With ten picks, and four of them in the top 100, the Browns have a chance to upgrade in a few positions.

One of those is left tackle. With Jedrick Wills Jr.'s expected departure, Dawand Jones is the presumptive starter to begin the season. Even though the Browns added Cornelius Lucas in free agency, that is not a good enough rotation for a team in win-now mode.

Dawand Jones May Find Himself Replaced in the 2025 NFL Draft

After beginning the season at right tackle, Jones switched to left tackle during the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He will miss the offseason program as he is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery.

When he was healthy, Jones left plenty to be desired at left tackle. The former fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, received a 46.4 overall grade on PFF, ranking as the 77th-best offensive tackle in the league out of 81 eligible players.

Especially considering the Browns will not have elite QB play next season regardless of who the starter is, they need to be as strong as possible in the trenches. The offensive line was a disappointing unit last season and they can't afford not to upgrade their pass protection.

Starting the season with Dawand Jones or Cornelius Lucas at LT is not what Browns fans had in mind. Hopefully, the Browns front office feels the same way and will address the need early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: