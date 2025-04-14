Browns Have Obvious QB to Target in NFL Draft (And it Isn't a First-Rounder)

The Cleveland Browns have the enviable position of picking at the top (No. 2) of the 2025 NFL Draft later this month. While many initially thought they'd target the quarterback position, they're now expected to select Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter, with Penn State phenom Abdul Carter serving as an option as well.

After signing veteran signal caller Joe Flacco to a one-year contract, the Browns seemingly gave themselves the leash to target the best player available and figure out a long-term quarterback option later. Given the holes across the board on the roster, that's likely a sound strategy.

However, there's one underrated choice at the position that Cleveland now needs to target at the top of the second round, and he might wind up being the best of the class.

Plays after the first read. Beyond LOS...



Milroe: 93.2 PFF pass (35/51) + 8.3 YPC scrambling

Ward: 91.5 PFF pass (63/83) + 9.9 YPC

Sanders: 87.0 PFF pass (52/84) + 7.7 YPC

Dart: 76.4 PFF pass (26/44) + 8.6 YPC

Shough: 71.1 PFF pass (43/71) + 5.0 YPC — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 12, 2025

Browns Must Target QB Jalen Milroe in 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are widely regarded as the best quarterback prospects this year, with Jaxson Dart sitting at third in most analysts' opinions. That said, Jalen Milroe out of Alabama is the best dual-threat option. We've seen the high floor of guys like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels, who were underrated throughout the scouting process but utilized their legs to stay ahead of the sticks.

Milroe ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, which would've ranked in the 99th percentile at the NFL Combine. He's a talented passer though too, with the class' highest Pro Football Focus grade on passes beyond the line of scrimmage after the first read. That ability to go through his reads is important, and could make him the steal of the draft.

Over 2 minutes of Jalen Milroe completing passes on progression dropbacks last year in a new scheme. Not AI. pic.twitter.com/uN4bANds5H — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 12, 2025

The biggest concern about Milroe was that he was a one-trick pony with his legs who can't read defenses. That's obviously an incorrect assessment.

Kevin Stefanski has done great work with quarterbacks in the past. Milroe may not be ready to start immediately, which is exactly why he's a strong fit to develop behind a veteran like Flacco who has played in many systems.

In 2023, Milroe completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 TDs to just six interceptions while adding 531 yards and 12 TDs on the ground en route to a fifth-place finish in the Heisman race. He relied even more upon his legs in 2024, rushing for a remarkable 20 TDs on top of his 16 through the air.

Milroe struggled down the stretch, yet he's still a dynamic athlete worth investing in. Assuming that DraftKings Sportsbook is right that Hunter (-300) and Carter (+210) are the only prospects with odds suggesting the Browns might draft them at No. 2, then Milroe needs to be the selection at No. 33 at the top of the second round.

This is the kind of swing Cleveland must take. Milroe has the talent to succeed and now it's just a matter of finding the right situation to help reach his ceiling.

