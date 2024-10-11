Amari Cooper Breaks Silence on Ongoing Trade Rumors
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are off to a disastrous 1-4 start and go on the road to face an Eagles team coming off their bye week fully healthy. They obviously have a mountain to climb and the most important thing they need to figure out has to do with getting the offense going.
While Deshaun Watson and the wide receivers are trying to build chemistry, one Browns star is dealing with constant trade speculation.
Amari Cooper, who is off to a slow start like the rest of the team, has been consistently involved in trade rumors. According to Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling, the five-time Pro Bowler finally addressed the speculations.
Browns Rumors: Amari Cooper Not Worried About Trade Speculation
Cooper said that he isn't too worried about what is being said about him in trade rumors. He underlined the fact that he is solely focused on the Browns and the task at hand.
"I’m not thinking about that. I’m not thinking about us not winning some games. I’m thinking about us winning some games. So that doesn't even cross my mind. "- Amari Cooper
Before the start of the 2024 season, Cooper was reportedly part of the trade talks to land Brandon Aiyuk in Cleveland. The 30-year-old wide receiver is in the final year of his contract and was holding out in training camp before the Browns restructured his deal and gave him more guaranteed money. Yet, they didn't give him the extension he desired, leaving open the possibility of a trade.
"I mean, just go out there and try to play your best. That's my role in that. Nothing else really matters. All the words, all the talking, things of that nature. Just want to play as well as I can to make (Watson's) job easy."- Amari Cooper
The NFL trade deadline is on November 5. If the Browns are clearly not headed to the postseason, they will presumably consider trading Cooper in exchange for draft compensation. Browns fans are hoping it doesn't come to that but the way this season is going so far, it is certainly a possibility.